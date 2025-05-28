Rattlers sign G Bowden for remainder of season

The Saskatchewan Rattlers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Friday that the club has signed 6-foot-6 Tennessee native Jordan Bowden for the 2025 season.

The American guard made his professional debut during the 2020-21 season with the Long Island Nets (Brooklyn Nets affiliate). Since his rookie year with the Nets, he has played five seasons in the NBA G League that lead to signing multiple NBA contracts with the affiliate club. Bowden will make his return to the CEBL with the Rattlers on May 29 against the Scarborough Shooting Stars after playing with the Montreal Alliance during the 2024 season.

“We signed Jordan with one clear goal: to make our offense more potent – and he’s already proven he can do that, both in the CEBL and throughout his college career,” said General Manager and Vice-President of Basketball Operations, Barry Rawlyk. “He’s a high-level, highly efficient shooter who brings a wealth of playing experience to our roster. Jordan is also a high-character individual who will contribute leadership and help strengthen our emerging team culture. We expect him to perform at a high level every night.”

In his five-year professional career, Bowden has played with eight teams in six teams in the NBA, NBA G League, NBA Summer League, France, and the CEBL. He has a career average of 13.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.0 steal, 0.3 blocks, and 28.6minutes in 212 games.

Bowden played his first three seasons in the NBA G League with the Long Island Nets where he appeared in the starting line-up 46 of the 89 games played averaging 13.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 28.8 minutes. Bowden set his professional career-high of 37 points in a game on November 6, 2022 against the College Park Skyhawks while shooting 62 per cent from the field in 34 minutes. During the 2022-23 season in his final season with the Nets, he helped lead them to a 23-9 record which was the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Nets reached the Eastern Conference Finals and were eliminated by the 2023 NBA G League Champions, Delaware Blue Coats.

Before returning to the NBA G League, Bowden played 19 games with SLUC Nancy in the France BetClic Elite League averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 26.7 minutes. During the 2023-24 NBA G League season, Bowden joined the Maine Celtics playing nine games before signing with the College Park Skyhawks. Over two seasons, Bowden averaged 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 0.2 blocks in 31.2 minutes playing 66 games.

During the 2024 CEBL season, Bowden played 13 regular season games and one playoff game with the Montreal Alliance. In his CEBL debut, he averaged 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 30.4 minutes. In his second game with Montreal, he scored his CEBL career-high of 34 points while shooting 78 per cent from the field in 34 minutes in a loss against the Saskatchewan Rattlers. In his CEBL playoff debut, he recorded a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds against 2024 CEBL Champions, Niagara River Lions.

“Super thankful and excited to be here in Saskatchewan,” said Bowden. “Looking forward to going out to compete and win games!”

Prior to his professional debut, Bowden played four seasons in the NCAA with the Tennessee Volunteers. He helped lead his team to two March Madness appearances. In his final season with the Volunteers, he averaged 13.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while being named SEC Player of the Week on November 18, 2019. He ranked 24th in program history for total points (1,365), seventh in three-point shots made (186), fifth in games played (132), and is one of four players to record at least 1,000 total points, 450 rebounds, and 250 assists.

Bowden will join the Rattlers as they head out on their first road trip of the 2025 season. He will make his debut when the Rattlers play against the Scarborough Shooting Stars on Thursday, May 29 at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. The Rattlers return home after a three-game road trip on Sunday, June 8 for the Family Day Game against the Vancouver Bandits.

The full 2025 Rattlers schedule has been released, which features a new 24-game slate. The 2025 CEBL Playoffs are scheduled to begin Thursday, August 14 with the Conference Play-In games, followed by the Conference Semifinals on Saturday, August 16. The winners will advance to CW25 to join the Winnipeg Sea Bears (host team) and the top-ranked team from the Eastern Conference who are automatically seeded into the Conference Finals. The full playoff schedule with tipoff times will be announced at a later date.