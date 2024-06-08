Another Formula 1 seat came off the board Saturday afternoon as Visa Cash App RB announced that Yuki Tsunoda will remain with the team in 2025.

Tsunoda made his debut with the team in 2021 and has been one of their full-time drivers for the past three seasons.

“I’m very happy to be staying with Visa Cash App RB and it’s a good feeling to have my future decided so early in the year,” Tsunoda said via F1. “For that, I want to thank everyone at Red Bull and Honda who have played such an important role in my career and will continue to do so.

“The team has a big development project ahead and I’m excited to be part of it. It’s great to know that everyone appreciates all the hard work I have put in and that the team believes I can help it move further up the grid."

Tsunoda has 19 points this season, sitting 10th in driver standings entering this weekend's Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal. RB is sixth in constructor standings with a total of 24 points.