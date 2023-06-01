RB Leipzig announced the signing of Dani Olmo to a contract extension on Thursday.

The new deal takes the 25-year-old Spain midfielder through 2027.

El Mago 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ ✨



We're delighted to announce that @daniolmo7 has extended his contract with RB Leipzig by three years! 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/WfyX3FGIXB — RB Leipzig English (@RBLeipzig_EN) June 1, 2023

A native of Terrassa, Olmo appeared in 23 Bundesliga games this season, scoring twice.

"RB Leipzig is a fantastic club in an amazing city with wonderful fans, and I’m delighted to have extended my contract," Olmo said in a statement. "Both myself and the club have big ambitions for the future and want to take the next step together. We’re playing a style of football that suits me perfectly, and we have an incredible squad."

Olmo is set to finish up his fourth season with the team on the weekend with the DFB-Pokal Final against Eintracht. He joined the club from Dinamo Zagreb in 2019.

"We’re really pleased to announce this important news before the Pokal final on Saturday," Leipzig director of sport Max Eberl said in a statement. "Dani Olmo is a key player for our team. He provides us with unique qualities. Aside from his technique and danger in front of goal, he’s also a really intelligent footballer and one of the best in the Bundesliga. Dani has developed brilliantly at RB Leipzig and we can take the next steps together. The discussions with Dani, his family and his agent were intense, but always fair. Dani knows how much he is valued here in Leipzig and knows how ambitious we are too. It’s great that we’ve been able to get his contract extension sorted ahead of the new season.”

Internationally, Olmo has been capped 30 times by the Roja and was a member of their silver medal-winning entry at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics.