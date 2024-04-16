RBC Heritage First Click: Course history, Signature Event studs and more

The PGA Tour heads to Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina this week for the 2024 edition of the RBC Heritage.

This year, The event is once again part of the Signature Event series on the PGA Tour. A limited field will compete this week for a purse of $20 million, with the winner receiving $3.6 million.

We’re halfway through the second year of this new elevated/Signature Event era for the PGA Tour, so we have a decent sample of which players rise to the occasion with some extra money up for grabs.

We’ve also been coming to Harbour Town since 1969, so there is plenty of course history to lean on.

Join me as I highlight some notable stats and trends to help make your picks for this week’s RBC Heritage.

HARBOUR TOWN COURSE HISTORY

Patrick Cantlay loves Harbour Town Golf Links.

The American has played in this event five times and has four top-10 finishes. In 22 rounds in the event, Cantlay averages 2.33 strokes gained per round, the best number in this field by a wide margin.

Here is a list of the 10 players who have gained the most strokes in this event during their careers (minimum 12 rounds).

Only two names appear on this list who weren’t in the field last week competing for a green jacket. Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Webb Simpson.

Bezuidenhout enters this week having made seven of his past eight cuts and hasn’t finished outside of the top 25 in three straight. He has also made the cut in all three visits to this golf course.

Simpson, on the other hand, has just one top-30 finish in his last nine starts on the PGA Tour and missed the cut in this event for the first time since 2009 last year. The 2020 event winner has four top 10s at this course in 14 attempts.

Could their fresh legs and good course history be the difference in a big showing this weekend? I’ll leave that up to you to decide.

SIGNATURE EVENTS STUDS

As I pointed out earlier, this is year two of the signature/Elevated Event series on the PGA Tour.

Here is a list of the best players in those events in 2023.

And here is that same list for 2024 (Sentry, Pebble Beach, Genesis, API).

2024 PGA BEST

Only four names appear on both lists, and I don’t think anyone would be too surprised to see who the names are.

Scottie Scheffler has been the best golfer alive for over two years.

Wyndham Clark has taken the golf world by storm since early 2023.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele have been two of the most consistently great golfers on the tour for a while.

One name I didn’t expect to see on the 2024 list was Eric Cole.

After winning Rookie of the Year in 2023 and missing just six cuts, Cole has already missed four cuts to start the year.

However, his best finish in an event this year was a tie for 10th at The Genesis Invitational , and two of his other four top 25s have come in Signature Events.

At +190 he has a very intriguing price to crack the top 20 this week.

BEST IN THE FIELD

If course history and recent form in signature events isn’t your cup of tea, allow me to present the ten best players in this field for 2024 according to the strokes gained data.

2024 PGA BEST

RBC HERITAGE FIRST CLICK

I’m going with Bezuidenhout at 65-1 as my first click for this week.

The South African has very quietly been one of the best players on the PGA Tour this season, and now gets to go to an event he’s very comfortable at against a field coming off one of the more gruelling weeks of the season.

Bezuidenhout has played in three Signature Events this year and has made the cut in all three (T44, T24, T20.)

As much as Cantlay is popping on all of these lists, his iron play ranks 55th in this field over everyone’s last 36 rounds. I’m not willing to play him outright at 14-1 with that concern lingering in the back of my head.

Who’s your first click this week for RBC Heritage? Let us know on X @TSN_Edge