David De Gea might get to play for Real Madrid after all.

Sky Sports reports Los Blancos have reached out to the 32-year-old free-agent goalkeeper after No. 1 Thibaut Courtois incurred an ACL injury that will keep him out of action for much of the upcoming season.

Infamously, De Gea was set to join Real from Manchester United in 2015 on summer transfer deadline day, but the deal collapsed over necessary paperwork not getting processed on time.

A native of Madrid, De Gea spent the past 12 seasons at Old Trafford, winning two League Cups, a Premier League title and the 2017 Europa League crown. He won a pair of Golden Gloves as the 'keeper with the most clean sheets, including this past season. He departed the team last month when the Red Devils rescinded a contract offer and instead signed Andre Onana from Inter.

A product of the Atletico academy, De Gea made his first team debut in 2019 and made 57 La Liga appearances for the team over two seasons before his move to United.

Internationally, De Gea was capped 45 times by La Roja from 2014 to 2020 and was a member of Spain's squad at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Real open their 2023-2024 La Liga season on Saturday away to Athletic.