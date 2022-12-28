Could Alphonso Davies eventually ply his trade at the Bernabeu?

Spanish outlet AS reports Real Madrid are eying a summer 2024 swoop for Bayern Munich's Canada left-back.

Coveting the 22-year-old Davies' pace, the report states that a summer 2024 move would be preferable because the Edmonton product would be entering the final year of his current deal with the Bundesliga champions.

Transfermarkt currently rates Davies at €70 million, making him the sixth-most valuable player in Germany and 32nd overall. He joined Bayern from Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019 for a reported €10 million.

In his five seasons with Bayern, Davies has won four Bundesliga crowns, a pair of DFB-Pokal titles and the 2020 Champions League title. Davies has made 19 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring once.

Internationally, Davies was recently named Canada Soccer's Player of the Year for a fourth time and third straight year. Capped 37 times by Canada, Davies was the only player to appear in every minute of Canada's matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and scored the only goal credited to a CanMNT player in a 4-1 loss to Croatia.

In the midst of the Bundesliga winter break, Bayern, currently atop the table on 34 points, returns to action on Jan. 20 with a visit to third-place RB Leipzig, who sit on 28 points.