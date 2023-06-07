Borussia Dortmund announced Wednesday that Jude Bellingham is set for a move to Real Madrid for an initial fee of €103 million.

The full cost for the 19-year-old England midfielder could rise up to another 30 per cent on top of the initial cost.

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and completed," Dortmund said in a statement. "Moreover, the realization of the transfer is still subject to the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System."

Bellingham spent the past three seasons at BVB after signing from boyhood club Birmingham City in an initial £25 million move in 2019.

This past season, the Stourbridge native made 42 appearances across all competitions, scoring a career-high 14 times.

During his time in Germany, Bellingham won the DFB-Pokal in 2021.

Internationally, Bellingham has been capped 24 times by the Three Lions and was a member of the England squad at the 2022 World Cup last fall in Qatar.

Bellingham will become the sixth English player to play at the Bernabeu following Laurie Cunningham, Steve McManaman, David Beckham, Michael Owen and Jonathan Woodgate.