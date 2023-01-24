Canada's all-time leading scorer among men is on the move.

Real Valladolid announced the signing of Cyle Larin from Club Brugge on Tuesday.

The deal for the 27-year-old Brampton, Ont. native is a six-month loan with an option to buy.

Forward Larin only joined Club Brugge this past offseason, to play alongside Canada winger Tajon Buchanan, but found playing time with the Belgian champions to be limited.

In 13 appearances across all competitions, Larin scored once this season.

Prior to joining Club Brugge, the UConn product spent time at Orlando City and Besiktas.

Internationally, Larin has been capped 58 times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. In a Jan. 30, 2022 World Cup qualifier against the United States, Larin overtook Dwayne De Rosario as the CanMNT's all-time leading scorer with his 25th goal.