The Ottawa Senators saw their western struggles continue Sunday with a 5-1 blowout loss to the Calgary Flames.

After appearing to be closing on a playoff spot following the trade deadline, the Senators have picked up just two of a potential eight points in the first four games of their current five-game road trip.

“We didn't play our worst game, but everything didn't go the way we wanted it to,” forward Tim Stutzle said after Sunday's loss. “The last two games aren't the way we want to play. You just have to turn the page. But it's definitely really frustrating right now."

In the crowded Eastern Conference playoff race, Ottawa enters play Monday sitting six points back of the New York Islanders for the final wild-card spot with two games hand. Sandwiched between them are the Florida Panthers and Washington Capitals, while the Sabres and Detroit Red Wings are each one point back of the Senators, with Buffalo owning a game in hand.



The recent drop-off for Ottawa as comes after a five-game winning streak, during which Jakob Chychrun was added to their lineup after being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes. Ottawa gave up their first-round pick (top five protected) in that deal.

Defenceman Travis Hamonic noted Sunday that the Senators have been written off before in the playoff race and he expects the club to bounce back from their current skid.

“We have a ton of belief in our group,” Hamonic said. “We've been resilient all season. We've played through a ton of adversity. We've clawed our way back into the race and into the conversation when everyone left us on the side of the road a couple months ago.”

The Senators close out their road trip on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers before returning home for games against the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs.