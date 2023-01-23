Bruins' latest winning streak at five: 'Really special what we got going here'

The NHL-leading Boston Bruins extended their latest winning streak to five games with a 4-0 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday.

With a 37-5-4 record, the Bruins have 12 more points than the Carolina Hurricanes in the Presidents' Trophy race and are 14 points clear of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the Atlantic Division crown.

"It's a lot of fun to show up for work every night, and really feel like you can win every night," Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy said after Sunday's win. "I think everybody just brings out the best in each other. It's something you just want to savour, right? Because it's really special what we got going here."

Boston has gone 9-1-0 over their past 10 games Sunday and improved their goal differential to 81, the league's next-best mark is the Dallas Stars' 43.

The Bruins' longest winning streak this season has been seven games, accomplished twice already in the campaign. As the team heats up again, veteran forward Nick Foligno said the Bruins are still looking to improve.

"The calmness that we compete with on this team. There's not really much that rattles this group," Foligno said. "The way we handle ourselves every night, every day at practice, and there's just such a hunger to get better in here.

"That's maybe the biggest thing I see: Every guy wants to get better."