It didn’t take long for Montreal to break its own franchise record for most points in a game. Last game, they scored 105 points. Tonight, they dropped 108 in the Ends.

It was Montreal’s first game facing a team with a winning record (3-2), but Montreal started to pull away in the third quarter. Scarborough’s fatigue was beginning to surface in the second half and they lost 108-88.

“I think it’s a long stretch for us,” Scarborough head coach Mike De Giorgio said about playing three games in four nights. “Playing a game on the road and two at home with only one off-day in between. Not having Hason Ward shortened our bench for sure. We needed his size.”

Montreal took full advantage in the third quarter when they quickly built up a 13-point lead.

Tavian Dunn-Martin (game-high 26 points) threw a beautiful pocket bounce pass into Ben Stevens at the right elbow for an easy bucket. Scarborough missed a lay-up, and Anthony Walker (game total 16 points) nailed a triple on the other end while drawing a foul. He missed his free throw, scored on his own miss, and his five-point play seemed to deflate Scarborough.

“Our depth is definitely a strength of ours. And it’s good because it keeps guys engaged. It’s been four games now and everyone’s getting in and they’re happy,” said Montreal head coach Jermaine Small. “Especially someone like Ant (Anthony) Walker, he’s been more aggressive. He got into foul trouble early on, but I think he came back on and had a really strong second half.”

Walker continued to be impressive in the third, swatting Cat Barber and then threw a cross-court pass to Kevin Osawe (game total 11 points) that allowed him to drive to the hoop and draw a foul.

Most notably, the 20-point lead was established in the third when Quincy Guerrier hit a triple, assisted by none other than fellow Montrealer Alain Louis.

Louis, the only returning Alliance player from last season and who has been with them since its inception, became the all-time regular season assist leader with 332, surpassing another U SPORTS-to-CEBL pathway player Kadre Gray.

“My biggest thing has always been, I gotta represent the U SPORTS players,” said Louis after the game, reflecting on his individual record. “And for me to be the leader now, that just goes to tell you that U SPORTS guys can play. We’re good enough. That’s my biggest thing for sure.”

Guerrier also had a strong all-around game, finishing with 21 points, seven rebounds, and four stocks.

“Look at the weapons they have,” play-by-play commentator Rod Black summed up Montreal’s firepower in the third. They stopped relying on Dunn-Martin, who had exploded for 21 points in the first half, shooting nine-for-13 from the field and three-for-five from downtown.

The 5-foot-8 guard would have impressed another diminutive guard, Jamal Shead, who watched from the sidelines along with Raptors players Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, and Ulrich Chomche. True to their team name, Scarborough has been consistently drawing celebrities to the sidelines as Olympic gold medalist Andre De Grasse was there just a few days ago at their last home game against Winnipeg.

Records weren’t only being achieved by Montreal, however. It was CEBL’s all-time second leading scorer Cat Barber’s first game back, and he reached 300 regular season assists.

Coach De Giorgio remains excited about the potential a Cat Barber-Yuri Collins backcourt could achieve, and recognized the need to limit turnovers as they head out on a three-game road trip.

Scarborough saw a spirited effort from its role players. David Walker, last year’s Developmental Player of the Year finalist, had an impressive 21 points on seven-for-11 shooting. Sharp shooter Danilo Djuricic tried to fill in for Hasan Ward’s absence by grabbing some key defensive boards in the second quarter (game total seven boards).

The league’s leading scorer, Donovan Williams, had a team-high 23 points, and recorded a big block in the second quarter after a massive two-handed block in the fourth against Winnipeg last time out. The 6-foot-6 star continues to be impressive at both ends of the court, but will be looking to make a mark in the fourth quarter as Scarborough looks to end its three-game losing streak