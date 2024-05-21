Record number of NBA experienced players on rosters as CEBL tips off sixth season

The Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), Canada’s largest professional sports league with 10 teams across six provinces, launches its sixth season Tuesday as Opening Week powered by Neo Financial begins. The season officially tips off at 7 p.m. local / 9 p.m. ET when the Calgary Surge host provincial rival the Edmonton Stingers in a nationally televised (TSN) game at Scotiabank Saddledome.

More than 140 players are attending 2024 CEBL Training Camps presented by Electrolit, of which 107 are Canadian. Rosters heading into the regular season include a record number of NBA experienced players, extensive high-profile returning CEBL talent, and players that have played in the NBA G League, NCAA, USPORTS and elsewhere.

Notable highlights of the elite talent under contract league-wide in the CEBL in 2024 includes:

107 Canadians (75% of all rostered players)

10 players with NBA game experience (most ever)

43 players with NBA G League experience (most ever)

22 players that have suited up for the Canadian Senior Men’s National Team

80 returning CEBL players

91 players with professional experience playing overseas

90 former NCAA players

74 players from U SPORTS / CCAA (Canadian College Athletic Association)

4 non-American imports from Barbados, Lithuania, Netherlands and South Sudan

More than 50 CEBL games will be broadcast live nationally on TSN and Game+ this season, with an additional eight games in French on RDS. Fans can also livestream all regular season, playoff and Championship Weekend games on CEBL+ powered by BetVictor, TSN+ and the CEBL Mobile app for iOS and Android devices. Next Level Sports & Entertainment – The U.S. Home for CEBL, will pick up 40 CEBL games for its U.S. audience in 2024, while international streaming service, Courtside1891, will carry 27 games for subscribers outside of North America.

Season tickets and flex packs are now available league wide with priority seating access and preferred pricing. Ticket information for all CEBL games, including single-game tickets, can be found by visiting cebl.ca/tickets