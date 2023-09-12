Red Bull has a chance to clinch their second straight Constructors’ Championship as the Formula One season continues with the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend.

After winning the trophy last year for the first time since its four-year run as champions ended in 2012, Red Bull has dominated this season with the team’s two cars winning every Grand Prix to date this season.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez traded wins through the first four races of the year, but Verstappen has since rediscovered his dominance from a year ago (and then some) with a record 10 straight wins entering this weekend.

Verstappen has 364 points to Perez's 219 this season, but with a maximum of 232 points still available in the seven races to come, the drivers’ title cannot be locked up just yet.

Clinching the Constructors’ Championship will be a tall task for Red Bull in Singapore, though not impossible.

Verstappen and Perez will have finish in the top spots, with one of them recording the fastest lap – a combination the team has achieved twice this season through 14 events. Their fate is not entirely in their own hands, though, as Red Bull would also need Mercedes to finish with one point or less between drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell.

Hamilton has not finished worse than eighth in any race this season, while Russell has missed out on points three times, finishing outside the top 10 positions in Australia, Canada and the Netherlands.

Red Bull enters Sunday's race with 583 points as a team, well ahead of Mercedes' 273 points. The race for second remains open with Ferrari 45 points back of Mercedes and Aston Martin sitting fourth, just 11 back of Ferrari.

After ending Red Bull's run in 2012, Mercedes won eight straight Constructors’ Championship titles before Red Bull took the crown last year.

Verstappen narrowly edged Hamilton for the driver's title in 2021, but Mercedes was still able to clinch the team title in the final race of the year.

Following Sunday's race the circuit moves north for the Japanese Grand Prix.

