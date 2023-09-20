Red Bull have a clear path to clinching a second straight Constructors’ Championship at Formula One's Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday.

While the team saw its lead shrink amid struggles in Singapore, the title can be locked up with a return to form in Suzuka.

Red Bull will clinch the team championship if they outscore Mercedes by any margin and avoid being outscored by Ferrari by 24 points.

The team saw its perfect season end at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend, with Max Verstappen finishing fifth and Sergio Perez placing eighth after both drivers failed to grab top-10 spots in qualifying.

With the result, Verstappen saw his record 10-race win streak snapped and Red Bull failed to grab the win as a team for the first time this season.

Red Bull enters Sunday's race with 597 points as a team, well ahead of Mercedes' 289 points. The race for second remains open with Ferrari 24 points back of Mercedes and Aston Martin sitting fourth, 48 points back of Ferrari.

After ending Red Bull's run in 2012, Mercedes won eight straight Constructors’ Championship titles before Red Bull took the crown last year.

Verstappen narrowly edged Hamilton for the driver's title in 2021, but Mercedes was still able to clinch the team title in the final race of the year.

