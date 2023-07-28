Max Verstappen will have to overcome a five-place grid penalty in quest to win an eighth straight race this season at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen was given the penalty Friday morning ahead of the first practice session as Red Bull fitted fifth gearbox to his car.

The Dutchman is running away with the drivers' championship this season, holding a 110-point lead entering the weekend.

Verstappen has experience overtaking at Spa-Francorchamps, having won last year's Belgian Grand Prix from 14th on the grid.

Qualifying for Sunday's race is scheduled for 10:55am ET/7:55am PT on Friday, but the session could be called off after heavy rains affected the first practice session.

If qualifying is cancelled, the current driver standings will determine Sunday's grid and Verstappen would drop from first to sixth.

Both sprint qualifying and the sprint race are scheduled for Saturday, and Verstappen will not be penalized in those sessions.