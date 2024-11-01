SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will receive a five-place grid penalty at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday after he again decided to change his engine.

His move could improve the chances of McLaren's Lando Norris to reduce the Dutchman's 47-point lead in the drivers' championship.

The FIA confirmed the Verstappen decision on Friday, the day of free practice at the Interlagos track.

Drivers are allowed to use four engines throughout the season.

Verstappen had already served a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his seasonal engine quota at July’s Belgian Grand Prix. That was his fifth of the season.

The three-time Formula 1 champion leads the overall standings with four races to go this year.

During his press conference on Thursday, Verstappen had expressed doubts about whether he would change his engine for Brazil.

