MONTREAL - Red Bull’s Max Verstappen posted the fastest lap in the first free practice session Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The four-time reigning world champion drove around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in one minute 13.193 seconds on a sunny, 19 C day in Montreal.

Williams drivers Alex Albon (1:13.232) and Carlos Sainz (1:13.275) posted the second and third fastest laps. Formula One leader Oscar Piastri of McLaren was 14th, while Montreal native Lance Stroll of Aston Martin placed 15th.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc did not finish the session after crashing his front left wheel into the wall at Turn 4.

A year ago, lightning, heavy rain and hail rolled through Montreal during the first practice, making for a wild opening session. Event organizers had asked spectators to leave the grandstands amid the inclement weather while police shut down the bridges accessing Notre Dame Island.

Wild weather often plays a role at the Canadian Grand Prix. The forecast for this weekend, however, features clear skies.

A second free practice is set for late Friday afternoon followed by another session Saturday before qualifying. The race is set for Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.