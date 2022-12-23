The Detroit Red Wings signed 2022 fourth-round draft pick Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract on Friday.

The 19-year-old centre is currently playing with the Flint Firebirds of the Ontario Hockey League and his recorded 21 goals and 23 assists over 31 games this season, his second with the club.

Lombardi, a native of Aurora, Ont., scored 18 goals and added 41 assists over 67 games during the 2021-22 season with the Firebirds.