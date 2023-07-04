Red Wings' Zadina on waivers as 23-year-old eyes fresh start

The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Filip Zadina on waivers Monday after failing to find a trade partner for the 23-year-old.

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman told reporters after the move was made that Zadina and his agent asked for a trade a few weeks ago, but nothing materialized.

Zadina, who was selected sixth overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, posted three goals and seven points in 30 games with the Red Wings last season. He also appeared in two games with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins, posting one goal.

Yzerman said Monday he still believes Zadina can develop into a full-time NHL player.

The winger had 10 goals and 24 points in a career-high 74 games with the Red Wings in 2021-22. He has 28 goals and 68 points in 190 career NHL games.