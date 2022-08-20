Even with Mitchell faltering, Stamps pick up a much-needed win over Argos

TORONTO — Rene Paredes booted two fourth-quarter field goals to give the Calgary Stampeders a 22-19 road win over the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday night.

Paredes connected from 35 yards out at 5:19 to put Calgary (6-3) ahead 22-19 after his 41-yard boot 33 seconds into the quarter tied the score. Stampeders backup Jake Maier appeared poised to add to the visitors' lead but was intercepted in Toronto's end zone by DeShaun Amos, a former Stamp, later in the fourth.

Toronto (4-5) had a final chance at the comeback win, taking possession at its own 20-yard line with under a minute to play. But Calgary Stampeder Cam Judge recovered quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson's fumble at the Argos' 33-yard line with 33 seconds to play.

Calgary backup Jake Maier orchestrated the comeback, completing 14-of-18 passes for 156 yards and an interception after replacing starter Bo Levi Mitchell early in the second half. Mitchell was nine-of-16 passing for 149 yards with two interceptions.

Bethel-Thompson was 27-of-43 passing for 276 yards and an interception.

Safety Elie Bouka also came up big for Calgary, returning an interception 62 yards for a second-half touchdown, to the dismay of a BMO Field gathering of 12,584.

The Stampeders earned their 13th win in 14 games against Toronto. The Argos halted a 12-game losing streak last year with a 23-20 season-opening win at McMahon Stadium in their only meeting.

That win snapped Toronto's 12-game losing streak against Calgary, which stretched back to 2013. That 12-game losing run remains the longest ever for the Argos against any opponent in their 115-year history dating back to 1907.

Chad Kelly had Toronto's touchdown. Boris Bede added four field goals and a convert.

Peyton Logan scored Calgary's other touchdown. Paredes booted three field goals and a convert.

Calgary pulled to within 19-16 on Bouka's interception return touchdown at 12:23 of the third. Dedrick Mills was stopped short on the two-point convert attempt.

Bede put Toronto ahead 19-10 with a 27-yard field goal at 9:07.

Bede's 41-yard field goal at 14:38 of the second staked Toronto to a 16-10 halftime lead. The Argos had the ball for 19 minutes 49 seconds, forced three turnovers (two interceptions, fumble recovery) and scored the quarter's final 13 points.

Bede's 35-yard field goal at 12:35 put Toronto ahead 13-10. It was set up by Trevor Hoyte's fumble recovery and the drive was aided by Jonathan Moxey's unnecessary roughness penalty for throwing Toronto receiver Kurleigh Gittens Jr. down out of bounds.

Kelly's one-yard run at 9:47 tied the score 10-10. Kelly had a 21-yard run on third-and-short on the eight-play, 70-yard drive.

Logan's 29-yard TD run at 4:19 gave Calgary a 10-3 advantage. It emphatically ended an 80-yard, five-play possession.

Bede's 10-yard field goal at 7:32 made it 3-3, capping a smart nine-play, 67-yard march.

Paredes opened scoring with a 23-yard field goal at 2:19. It was set up by Mitchell's 80-yard completion to Shawn Bane Jr. on Calgary's first play from scrimmage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 20, 2022.