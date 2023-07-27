Renovations to Montreal's famed Olympic Stadium just got more complicated

MONTREAL — Repairs to the roof of Montreal's problem-plagued Olympic Stadium have become significantly more complicated.

The agency in charge of the landmark sports complex that hosted the 1976 Olympics says the technical ring around the oval structure needs to be replaced — not just the roof.

The concrete ring, which supports the stadium's roof, is almost 500 metres around.

Since its opening the Olympic Stadium has had construction problems, principally with its roof, which has torn several times.

In 2017, the provincial government announced it would replace the roof by 2022 at a cost of up to $250 million.

That project was delayed to 2024, and now the agency that runs the stadium says it has chosen to enter into a sole-source contract with the Pomerleau-Canam consortium to come up with a plan to replace the roof and the technical ring.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023.