Report: 17 million Canadians consider themselves fans of women's sports

TORONTO — A new report shows that two in three Canadians between the ages of 13 and 65 consider themselves to be fans of women's sports.

The report titled "It's Time: Unlocking the Power of Pro Women's Sport Fans" was commissioned by Canadian Women & Sport with its research partner IMI Consulting.

This study was conducted in October 2023 with a representative sample of over 2,000 Canadians aged 13—65.

It also found that two in five Canadians aged consider themselves "avid fans" and regularly watch women’s professional or elite sport.

That includes tuning in for major events like the Olympic and Paralympic Games as well as the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Six in 10 fans responded that brands should do more to support women’s sport in Canada, with four in 10 more likely to support brands involved with women’s sport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2024.