Arizona Coyotes restricted free agent Jan Jeník is seeking a trade this off-season as he looks for a fresh start in the NHL, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Jeník appeared in just two games with the Coyotes last season, failing to post a point. He had seven goals and 23 points in 30 games with the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners, adding two assists in two AHL playoff games.

The 22-year-old is the Coyotes lone remaining RFA this off-season and, while Morgan notes he has options to play in Europe, the winger prefers to stay in North America.

Jeník was selected in the third round - 65th overall - of the 2018 draft. He's appeared in 17 career games with the Coyotes, posting four goals and one assist.