The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenceman Matt Dumba to a one-year, $3.9M contract, according to Joe Smith of The Athletic.

Dumba, 28, played 79 games with the Minnesota Wild this season, scoring four goals and adding 10 assists. He added two assists in six playoff games as the Wild were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in the first round.

The Regina, Sask., native finished the final season of a five-year, $30 million deal ($6 million AAV) he signed with the Wild in 2018.

He was the winner of the 2019-20 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, which is awarded "to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community."

Drafted seventh overall by the Wild in the 2012 NHL Draft, Dumba has recorded 79 goals and 157 assists in 598 career games.