4h ago
Report: Hawks nearing deal for Snyder to become head coach
The Atlanta Hawks are nearing a deal with Quin Snyder to become the team's new head coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal is expected to be in the range of $8 million a year.
Snyder, 56, was 372-264 as head coach of the Utah Jazz from 2014-22. He guided the Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances before stepping down after last season.
Hawks general manager Landry Fields said earlier this week that Snyder's availability “is a factor in the sense that I feel comfortable mentioning his name, but there are other candidates I don’t want to mention because they are a part of other teams”
Snyder was a Hawks assistant in 2013-14.
Atlanta fired former head coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday after guiding his team to a 29-30 record this season with the team in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
McMillan, 59, had a 99-80 record in three seasons with the Hawks including an Eastern Conference Final appearance in 2021.