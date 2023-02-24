The Atlanta Hawks are nearing a deal with Quin Snyder to become the team's new head coach, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The deal is expected to be in the range of $8 million a year.

Snyder, 56, was 372-264 as head coach of the Utah Jazz from 2014-22. He guided the Jazz to six consecutive playoff appearances before stepping down after last season.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields said earlier this week that Snyder's availability “is a factor in the sense that I feel comfortable mentioning his name, but there are other candidates I don’t want to mention because they are a part of other teams”

Snyder was a Hawks assistant in 2013-14.

Atlanta fired former head coach Nate McMillan on Tuesday after guiding his team to a 29-30 record this season with the team in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

McMillan, 59, had a 99-80 record in three seasons with the Hawks including an Eastern Conference Final appearance in 2021.