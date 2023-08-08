The Toronto Raptors and star forward Pascal Siakam have yet to engage in substantive conversations regarding a contract extension, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 29-year-old is entering his eighth NBA season. He has one season remaining on his current contract worth $37.9 million per season and is currently eligible to sign a four-year, $192 million extension with the Raptors.

While Charania added that the two-time All-NBA selection has not requested a trade, several teams have shown interest in trading for Siakam with the strongest suitor being the Atlanta Hawks.

🏀 The Toronto Raptors crossroads with Pascal Siakam – plus the offer that’s come closest for the two-time All-Star



🏀 Where things stand with Damian Lillard and James Harden



🆕 Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/GlR01paqV2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 8, 2023

The Hawks have reportedly offered a package centred around DeAndre Hunter, A.J. Griffin, and draft picks but the Raptors are believed to be asking for a much larger package in return.

However, the market for Siakam has cooled as it's been made clear that the two-time All-Star will not sign an extension with a team that trades for him.

Trade talks between the teams have stalled as the Hawks are prepared to enter the 2023-24 season with their current roster, led by guards Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

Siakam and guard Gary Trent Jr. are set to become unrestricted free agents at the end of this season.

If Siakam were to be named to another All-NBA team in the upcoming season, he would be eligible for a Super Max extension.

The Douala, Cameroon native averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game last season. He was originally selected 27th overall by the Raptors in the 2016 NBA Draft and was a member of the 2019 Championship team.