The Atlanta Hawks are trading TyTy Washington, Usman Garuba, Rudy Gay and a second-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Patty Mills, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski notes that this is now the third trade the 34-year-old has been a part of.

The move will save the Hawks $4.5M in the deal.

Mills, a native of Canberra, Australia, spent the 2022-23 season with the Brooklyn Nets, averaging 6.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.

Originally a draft pick of the Portland Tail Blazers in the 2009 NBA Draft (55th overall), Mills played two seasons in the Pacific Northwest before signing with the San Antonio Spurs as a free agent in 2012.

Mills spent 10 seasons with the Spurs, winning an NBA title with the team in 2014.

Mills later signed a multi-year deal with the Nets.

Washington, 21, played in 31 games for the Houston Rockets last season, averaging 4.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Garuba, 21, played in 75 games for the Rockets last season, averaging 3.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.

Gay, 36, played in 56 games for the Utah Jazz last season, averaging 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.