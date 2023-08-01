The St. Louis Cardinals are dealing starting pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles, according to multiple reports.

The Cardinals will receive infielder Cesar Prieto and left-hander Drew Rom from the Orioles, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 27-year-old right-hander is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 starts for the Cardinals this season.

Once thought to be one of the rising stars on the mound following a 2019 season that saw him record a 2.75 ERA in 196.1 innings and a league-best 0.98 WHIP, Flaherty has struggled with shoulder injuries the previous two seasons, limiting him to just 23 starts. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the season and has spent his entire seven-year career in St. Louis.

A native of Burbank, Calif., Flaherty made his big league debut as a 21-year-old in September of 2017 in a game against the San Francisco Giants.