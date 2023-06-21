The Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers are in strong talks on a trade that would send Kristaps Porzingis to Boston, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The Wizards would receive Marcus Morris and draft compensation in the deal, while the Clippers would land Malcolm Brogdon.

Charania says the sides are still working through details and $36-million player option held by Porzingis.

Porzingis is coming off possibly the best season of his career as he averaged 23.2 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting nearly .500 from the field and .385 from three-point land in 65 games for the Washington Wizards.

Once thought to be one of the NBA’s rising superstars, Porzingis suffered a torn ACL in his third season with the New York Knicks. The injury forced him to miss the entire 2018-19 season and he grew frustrated with the direction of the Knicks during his recovery, prompting them to send him to the Dallas Mavericks in a January 2019 trade.

The 27-year-old spent the next three seasons in Dallas alongside Luka Doncic, but failed to meet the high expectations set out for him at the time of the trade. The Mavericks then dealt him to the Wizards on trade deadline day in 2021, where he appeared in a total of 82 games over the next two seasons.

A native of Liepaja, Latvia, Porzingis is a one-time All-Star and a member of the 2015-16 NBA All-Rookie Team.

Morris, 33, averaged 11.2 points, four rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 65 games with the Clippers in 2022-23.

Brogdon, 30, joined the Celtics in a trade with the Indiana Pacers in July 2022 and averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists last season.