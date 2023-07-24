Report: Bills RB Hynes expected to miss season after off-site knee injury
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines is expected to miss the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The news comes just ahead of the Bills opening training camp this week. Hynes suffered the injury off-site, according to Pelissero.
The versatile back was acquired by the Bills last season ahead of the trade deadline from the Indianapolis Colts. His biggest impact came in the return games, with two kickoffs being taken back for touchdowns upon joining the Bills.
