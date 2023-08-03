The Chicago Bears have signed free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue to a one-year, $10.5 million contract, including $10 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The top available defensive free agent, DE Yannick Ngakoue, is signing a one-year, $10.5 million deal, including $10 million guaranteed with the Chicago Bears.



His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the deal Thursday night. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2023

The 28-year-old had 9.5 sacks in 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season.

Drafted in the third round (69th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ngakoue was named to the 2017 Pro Bowl.

The Washington, D.C., native has played eight seasons in the NFL with the Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders and Colts.