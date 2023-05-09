It appears Connor Bedard has already provided a boost to the Chicago Blackhawks.

According to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun Times, the Blackhawks saw a surge in season-ticket plans for next season after winning the draft lottery on Monday night.

Pope reports the club sold $2.5 million worth of packages in the 90 minutes following the lottery, with more than 500 new full-season plans.

The Blackhawks have already sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket plans for 2023-24 in the 1.5 hours since winning the #1 pick — including more than 500 new full-season plans. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) May 9, 2023

Bedard is the unanimous favourite to be selected first overall in June's draft. Touted as a generational talent, he led the Canadian Hockey League in scoring this season with 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games.

The North Vancouver, B.C., native also electrified on the international stage during the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship, setting a record for most points by a Canada player at the tournament with 23.

ContentId(1.1958037): Blackhawks GM Davidson: 'When our logo flipped over there, it was just wow'

Chicago entered the draft lottery with the third-best chances of landing the first overall pick at 11.5 per cent.

The Blackhawks had a 26-49-7 record this season, missing the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons.