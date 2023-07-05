The San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics, and Dallas Mavericks are finalizing a three-team trade that would see forward Grant Williams join the Mavericks and the Spurs acquire swingman Reggie Bullock and a 2030 unprotected pick swap with Dallas, according to multiple reports.

Sources: The Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics are finalizing a three-team trade:



- Mavs: Grant Williams

- Spurs: Reggie Bullock and an unprotected Dallas pick swap in 2030

- Celtics: Multiple second-round picks pic.twitter.com/7Bi6Dykydf — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 5, 2023

The Celtics will receive two second-round picks in the deal while the Mavericks also acquire two second-round picks according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Compensation update: Boston and Dallas will each receive two second-round picks in the deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2023

Williams, 24, is a restricted free agent and will sign a four-year, $54 million deal as part of a sign-and-trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The 6-foot-6 forward played 79 games with the Celtics last season, averaging 8.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Drafted 22nd overall by the Celtics in the 2019 draft, Williams played his entire four-year career in Boston, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 288 games.

Bullock, 32, appeared in 78 games with the Mavericks last season, averaging 7.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

The 6-foot-6 swingman was drafted 25th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 2013 draft and averaged 7.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 512 career games split between the Clippers, Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Mavericks.