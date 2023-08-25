AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo will miss this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix after suffering a broken left hand in practice.

AlphaTauri will turn to Liam Larson, who is second in Japan's Super Formula championship this season, to fill Ricciardo's seat.

BREAKING: Daniel Ricciardo is out of the Dutch Grand Prix with a break in his hand after his FP2 incident, and will be will be replaced by Liam Lawson.



Get well soon Daniel!

"He's broken something in his hand, so he won't race," Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko told Motorsport.com. "Lawson will drive. It's difficult for him. It's a shame because the car is good here."

Ricciardo was transported a local hospital for precautionary reasons after injuring his wrist during practice on Friday.

The Australian crashed roughly 20 minutes into the second practice session in the Netherlands. He collided into the wall just after McLaren driver Oscar Piastri had spun out in front of him.

“We can confirm that Daniel Ricciardo has been transferred to the local hospital for further checks following his crash in FP2,” the FIA said in a statement.

A nasty moment for our Aussie pair during FP2



Daniel Ricciardo is being checked at the local hospital after the collision#DutchGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/RXdiSBLbtx — Formula 1 (@F1) August 25, 2023

Ricciardo returned to grid just last month when he replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri just two weeks before the mid-summer break.

Lawson is set for his first career Formula One action after finishing third on the Formula 2 circuit last season.