The Houston Rockets and forward DIllon Brooks have agreed on a four-year, $80 million contract, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski adds that the deal will be a sign-and-trade from the Grizzlies that will generate a substantial trade exception for Memphis.

Brooks, 27, hit the free agent market after the Memphis Grizzlies declined to bring him back "under any circumstances".

he Canadian has spent his entire six-year career with the Grizzlies after he was drafted by the team in the second round (45th overall) of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Brooks averaged 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 73 games with the Grizzlies in the 2022-23 season. For his career, the Oregon product has averaged 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

The Rockets continued to be active in free agency on Saturday, signing centre Jock Landale to a four-year, $32 million deal on Saturday. The 27-year-old averaged 6.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in 69 games with the Phoenix Suns last season.

Houston also signed former Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet to a three-year, $130 million contract on Friday.

Rockets finalizing deal for PG Mills

The Rockets are finalizing a deal to acquire point guard Patty Mills from the Brooklyn Nets, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The veteran averaged 6.2 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 40 games with the Nets last season.