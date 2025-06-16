One of the premier names in the PWHL free agent market has made her choice, as forward Hannah Miller is reportedly signing with the expansion Vancouver franchise, The Athletic's Hailey Salvian reports.

Miller, 29, spent the last two seasons with Toronto, finishing second on the team in goals (10) and points (24) last year to help Toronto make their second consecutive trip to the postseason.

Miller's 24 points ranked tied for fifth across the PWHL a year ago.

The move to Vancouver is a return home for Miller, who was born in North Vancouver.

In 52 career PWHL games, Miller has 17 goals and 38 points.

Miller joins former Sceptres forwards and teammates Sarah Nurse, who was selected in the exclusive signing window, and Izzy Daniel, who was selected in the expansion draft.