The Indianapolis Colts are set to hire Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen as the team's new head coach, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.

According to Schefter, Steichen is scheduled to fly to Indianapolis on Monday afternoon to finalize his contract with the team.

Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen is scheduled to fly to Indianapolis this afternoon, when he is expected to finalize his deal to become the Colts’ next head coach, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2023

The news comes just one day after the Eagles lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl XLVII despite Steichen's offence gaining over 415 yards.

The Colts fired head coach Frank Reich during the 2022 season and named Hall of Fame centre Jeff Saturday as his interim replacement.

The Colts went 3-5-1 under Reich and 1-7 under Saturday, missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

More details to follow.