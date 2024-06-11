According to a report from the New York Post, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will not participate in this year's Nathan's Hotdog Eating Competition on July 4.

The Post reports Chestnut is out of the contest after reaching an endorsement deal with a rival company, Impossible Foods, which specializes in vegan hotdogs.

Major League Eating said in a statement via the Post that is is "devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest."

Chestnut has won the Nathan's contest 16 times, including every year since 2016. His world record stands at 76 franks consumed in the allotted 10 minutes in 2021. Chestnut, 40, ate 62 dogs in last year's contest. Geoffrey Esper, 2023's runner-up, took down 46 hotdogs.

The contest is held annually at the corner of Stillwater and Surf avenues in Coney Island, an area of Brooklyn, N.Y.