Josh Primo has cleared waivers and has become a free agent after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Primo - The No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft - was released on Friday night following multiple reported alleged instances of him exposing himself to women. Any NBA team that claimed Primo would have committed to paying the 19-year-old $8 million-plus in salary through 2023-24, added Wojnarowski.

"I know that you all are surprised by today's announcement," Primo said in a statement Friday night. "I've been seeking help to deal with previous trauma I suffered and will now take this time to focus on my mental health treatment more fully. I hope to be able to discuss these issues in the future so I can help others who have suffered in a similar way. I appreciate privacy at this time."

"It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua," Spurs CEO R.C. Buford said in a statement following Primo's release.

Attorney Tony Buzbee has reportedly been retained by a woman who worked for the Spurs and says Primo exposed himself to her. Buzzbee represented multiple women in the misconduct lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

The Spurs recently picked up the $4.3 million 2023-24 option on Primo's contract

Primo, a native of Mississauga, Ont., averaged 5.9 points in 54 career games for the Spurs.