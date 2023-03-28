Kevin Durant, who has missed 10 games with a sprained ankle, will return to the Phoenix Suns' lineup on Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Durant, who was acquired by the Suns from the Brooklyn Nets in a mega-deal that sent Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson and five first-round draft picks to Brooklyn on February 9, has been out since he injured his ankle on March 5 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The 34-year-old 13-time All-Star and former MVP played in three games with the Suns where he averaged 26.7 points per game. Across 42 games this season, Durant has averaged 29.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Phoenix has gone 9-8 since acquiring Durant, and currently sit at 40-35 for the season, which places them fourth in the Western Conference with just seven games remaining.

The Suns won all three games with Durant while he was healthy, but he has missed time this year with an ankle injury (10 games) and a knee injury (20 games) in January and February.