Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out for Thursday's Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns due to a sprained right knee, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski adds that Leonard aggravated the injury in Game 1 of the team's first-round series and attempted to play through the injury in Game 2. He is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Saturday.

Leonard aggravated knee in Game 1, played through it in Game 2 and is expected to be day-to-day ahead of Game 4 on Saturday, source tells ESPN. Injury isn't related to his previous ACL injury. https://t.co/v7mXgQLokN — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 20, 2023

Leonard, 31, has averaged 34.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.0 assists through two playoff games. The two-time NBA Champion averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in 52 regular season games.

The series is currently tied 1-1 after the Suns won Game 2 in Phoenix.