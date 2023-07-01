Report: Lakers re-sign PG Russell to two-year, $37 million contract
The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed point guard D'Angelo Russell to a two-year, $37 million contract that includes a player option, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 27-year-old played 71 games last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers, averaging 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists with 2.7 three-pointers per game. He was acquired by the Lakers at the trade deadline, along with Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, from the Timberwolves as part of a three-team trade in exchange for Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, and Juan Tuscano-Anderson.
Russell has averaged 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 495 career games with the Lakers, Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets. He was originally drafted second overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.