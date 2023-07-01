The Los Angeles Lakers have re-signed point guard D'Angelo Russell to a two-year, $37 million contract that includes a player option, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Free agent G D’Angelo Russell has agreed on a two-year, $37 million contract to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers, co-heads of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown and Aaron Mintz along with Antonio Russell tell ESPN. Deal has player option. Lakers secure their starting point guard. pic.twitter.com/ScrZHD7Jio — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023

The 27-year-old played 71 games last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Lakers, averaging 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists with 2.7 three-pointers per game. He was acquired by the Lakers at the trade deadline, along with Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley, from the Timberwolves as part of a three-team trade in exchange for Russell Westbrook, Damian Jones, and Juan Tuscano-Anderson.

Russell has averaged 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists in 495 career games with the Lakers, Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and Brooklyn Nets. He was originally drafted second overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.