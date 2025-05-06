Minnesota Wild defenceman Jared Spurgeon will play for Team Canada at the World Hockey Championship later this month, according to The Athletic's Michael Russo.

Per Russo, the announcement was made by Wild general manager Bill Guerin.

Spurgeon, 35, scored seven goals and totaled 32 points for the Wild this season, his 15th with the team and 15th in the NHL as a pro.

The veteran has never represented Canada in any international tournaments before.

Spurgeon joins recent additions to the roster in superstar Sidney Crosby and Wild teammate Marc-Andre Fleury.

At last year's tournament in Czechia, Canada finished off the podium for the first time since 2018 after dropping the bronze medal game to Sweden. The host Czechs captured gold. The Canadians last won gold in 2023 and own 28 first-place finishes to lead all nations.

This year's men's worlds is set to run from May 9-25 in Stockholm, Sweden and Herning, Denmark.