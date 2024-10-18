Report: NBA asks sportsbooks to not offer unders on two-way players

The NBA has asked sportsbooks not to offer under bets on players who are on two-way or 10-day contracts, according to ESPN’s David Payne Purdum.

Purdum adds that the restrictions on under bets on NBA players on two-way or 10-day contracts are a result of discussions between the league and sportsbooks over the summer in an effort to combat game manipulation.

Last year, former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter was banned for life from the NBA after a league investigation found he disclosed confidential information to sports bettors and wagered on games, even betting on the Raptors to lose.

When the Porter news broke in April, NBA commissioner Adam Silver said, “There is nothing more important than protecting the integrity of NBA competition for our fans, our teams and everyone associated with our sport, which is why Jontay Porter’s blatant violations of our gaming rules are being met with the most severe punishment.”

The league determined that Porter gave a bettor information about his own health status prior a game and said that another individual — known to be an NBA bettor — placed an $80,000 wager that Porter would not hit the numbers set for him in parlays through an online sports book. That bet would have won $1.1 million.

Porter took himself out of that game after less than three minutes, claiming illness, none of his stats meeting the totals set in the parlay.

The $80,000 bet was frozen and not paid out.

