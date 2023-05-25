Report: NBA discussing penalty for 'flopping'

It may soon be more difficult to get away with "flopping" in the NBA.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA’s Competition Committee is discussing the possibility of a penalty for in-game flops - the act of intentionally falling or stumbling after contact from an opponent in an attempt to sell a foul call to the referee.

Sources: The NBA’s Competition Committee is discussing potential of in-game penalty for flops that would result in technical foul free throw. Trial is possible at Summer League in July. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 25, 2023

The penalty would result in a technical free throw.

Charania notes that a trial run could take place this July during the NBA's Summer League.