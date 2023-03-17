FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Free agent long snapper Joe Cardona is returning to the Patriots on a new four-year contract worth $6.3 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiation said Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been announced.

The deal was first reported by NFL Network.

Cardona has been a staple part of New England's special teams since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He appeared in every game each of his first seven years in the league, but missed the finals three games last season after being placed on injured reserve with a foot injury.

He will be working with a new punter next season after 2020 All-Pro Jake Bailey was released last week.

