The New York Rangers have received permission to interview John Hynes, according to Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

The report comes just one day after the Nashville Predators fired Hynes before officially replacing him with Andrew Brunette on Wednesday.

The Predators went 42-32-8 this season with Hynes behind the bench, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2014. Hynes first joined the team during the 2019-20 season as an in-season replacement for Peter Laviolette.

“John Hynes is a good man and a good hockey coach,” Predators incoming general manager Barry Trotz said Tuesday. “He did an outstanding job after the trade deadline with our team, especially with our young players, and he is a well-prepared, hard-working coach who will continue to grow in the NHL.

"After our year-end meetings and some additional evaluation, it was time to change the voice and time to go in a different direction."

The Rangers parted ways with head coach Gerard Gallant after falling to the New Jersey Devils in Game 7 of their first-round series.