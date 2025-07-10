The New York Sirens and forward Sarah Fillier are close to a two-year contract extension that would make her the highest paid player in the PWHL, according to Hailey Salvian of The Athletic.

Fillier, 25, was drafted first overall by the Sirens in the 2024 PWHL Draft and finished tied at the top of the league in scoring with Boston Fleet forward Hilary Knight.

She recorded 13 goals and 29 points in 30 games and was named the PWHL's Rookie of the Year.

The Georgetown, Ont., native is well accomplished on the international stage, leading Canada to a gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and finished second in tournament scoring with eight goals.

Fillier also helped Canada to three gold medals at the IIHF Women's World Championships in 2021, 2022, and 2024 and was named the tournament MVP in 2023.

The 5-foot-5 forward spent four seasons playing for Princeton in the NCAA, registering 93 goals and 194 points in 120 games and was a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award as the best women's college hockey player twice in 2020 and 2021.