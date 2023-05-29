Former Toronto Raptors head coach has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/SrsXhzx7Y3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2023

Nurse, 55, had a 227-163 record as the head coach of the Toronto Raptors and led the team to the 2019 NBA Championship in his first season.

The Carroll, Iowa native was also named NBA Coach of the Year in 2020 and led the Raptors to two Atlantic Division titles with three playoff appearances.

Toronto missed the playoffs in 2023, falling to the Chicago Bulls 109-105 in the 9-10 Eastern Conference Play-In Game after the team blew a 19-point lead in the second half.

Nurse joined the Raptors in 2013 as an assistant coach under Dwane Casey where he held that position until the 2018-19 season.