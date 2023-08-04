Report: Oregon, Washington to be offered Big 10 membership

The Big Ten is going to invite the University of Oregon and the University of Washington to join the conference, according to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

NEWS: The Big Ten is going to invite Oregon and Washington to join the league, source tells @TheAthletic. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 4, 2023

This move would be the latest in a series of dominoes that have fallen around the college football landscape.

Rapid changes in the Power 5 conferences began last season when The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced they would be joining the SEC in 2024.

Auerbach adds that The Big Ten is expected to officially approve Oregon and Washington as new members later on Friday.

The Big Ten is expected to officially approve Oregon and Washington as new members later today, sources tell @TheAthletic.



It'll be interesting to see what the revenue share ends up looking like. Expectation has been that UO/UW could come in even as low as 50 percent. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) August 4, 2023

The Ducks and Huskies will become the third and fourth schools to join the Big Ten from the Pac-12 after UCLA and USC announced last summer that they would be joining the Big Ten in time for the 2024 football season.

More recently, Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes announced they will be leaving Pac-12 and rejoining the Big 12 in 2024.

More to come.